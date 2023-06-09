Lewis Bush, 25, is accused of the murder of Kelly Pitt in Newport.

The 44-year-old was found unresponsive at Sandalwood Court at around 11.30am on Friday, May 12.

Bush, of Moorland Park, Newport is due to stand trial in the autumn with the case expected to last three weeks.

After he denied murder, Judge Daniel Williams told him: “You've pleaded not guilty to the charge which you face which means the trial will take place on October 30.

“Between now and August 23 you must provide a defence statement setting out what your defence to the charge which you face is.”

Bush, who appeared at Newport Crown Court via video link from Cardiff Prison, was remanded in custody.

After Miss Pitt’s death, her family paid tribute to her.

They said: “Kelly was a much-loved granddaughter, daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. She was a loving, caring mother and a devoted nan.​

"She was an all-round beautiful soul, a lovely person inside and out. She was kind, thoughtful, funny and would help anyone.​

"Kelly was taken far too soon and we are devastated by what has happened, she was taken in such a painful way which we will never be able to come to terms with.​

"We would like to thank the emergency services for such a quick response and the police for supporting us during this difficult time.​

"Thank you for all the messages of condolence, we now wish to be left to grieve in private as a family."​