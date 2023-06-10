The bonded pair of female rabbits, who were born in 2019, are being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary, near Ponthir - where they have been since August 20, 2021.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "Opal and Topaz are a friendly, cheeky pair of bonded females who have been together since they were young.

"They are now four years old and were nervous at first when they had to suddenly leave their home and come into our care.

"They coped with the change by staying very close to each other and now they are really starting to enjoy themselves and have started to show their true personalities.

"They like to explore and love to dig, therefore a large outdoor space with plenty of enrichment is required.

"Both these girls have gentle and intelligent personalities and do not mind a fuss but only on their terms, they are not fans of being picked up. They are great characters and will be wonderful bunnies for anyone who can spend time getting to know them and who preferably has prior experience with Rex rabbit breeds."

For more details go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/.