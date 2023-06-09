Gwent Police launched a manhunt for John Snee, 26, last month, "in connection with an investigation into reports of burglary in the Monmouth area".

This week, the force announced Snee had "since been arrested, charged and remanded" into custody.

The charges relate to two counts of dwelling theft and a count of dwelling burglary, a Gwent Police spokesperson confirmed.

The force thanked members of the public for sharing their appeal.