If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Floppy, nine years old, female, Maltese cross Bichon Frise

Floppy is a very gentle girl who is still nervous around people as she is unsure of their intentions.

She does move away from you when you approach her but once in your arms she starts to relax and realises everything is okay.

Floppy is looking for a calm adult-only home that she can thrive in.

Floppy will need a home with another confident resident dog which can help settle her into home life.

Floppy has a Grade 2-3 heart murmur that does not require medication currently but will need to be monitored by the adopter's vets.

Floppy has waited nine years to have her loving forever home where she can enjoy all the creature comforts, please don’t keep her waiting much longer.

Trip, three years old, female, Cocker Spaniel – In foster in Devon

Trip is a very sweet soul who has already come so far since she first arrived at the rescue.

Trip is still timid around people at times but once she knows you she will happily come up to you for a gentle fuss and some love.

Trip loves going on walks in quiet areas and having a good sniff around, she loves playing with her toys and snuggling with her dog friends.

Trip will need an adult-only home as she would find children too overwhelming.

She will need a home with one other confident resident dog to help her settle into her new life.

Wiley, six months old, male, Springer Spaniel cross

Wiley is a happy and energetic boy who needs an active home.

He has a lovely personality. Wiley had previously been adopted but was returned as he was too much for the resident dog, so if he is adopted again with a resident dog it will need to be with a dog that can match his endless energy.

Wiley can be an only dog in the right home where he has lots of attention and time dedicated to keeping him occupied.

He can live with dog savvy children aged 12-plus. With lots of encouragement, socialisation and training to help him become the best boy he can possibly be Wiley is going to be a fabulous friend.

Listen, two years old, female, Golden Retriever cross Poodle

Listen is a lovely girl who came into us with her siblings from a breeder three months ago. She is the last one left to be adopted.

She has come on so much since she first arrived. She was very shut down and terrified of her surroundings but now she accepts a gentle fuss especially from those she knows.

Listen has learned how to walk on a lead and if she is unsure when she’s out she will lie down and wait for some gentle reassurance before starting again.

Listen is such a special girl and will be the most wonderful companion in a calm quiet household. She will need a confident resident dog in her new home.

Conga, four months old, male, Shih Tzu cross

Conga is a lovely playful little boy who has come into us from a breeder as an unsold puppy.

He is slowly getting more comfortable around people and is quite affectionate once he knows you.

Conga will need a confident resident dog to help him settle into his new home.

Like all puppies, Conga will need training and socialising to ensure he becomes a well rounded boy.

Conga can’t wait to be in his forever home exploring the big wide world safely by their side.