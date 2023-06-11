Sophie Le Fay, 30, and River Mondon, 33, met on the Badoo dating website during the coronavirus lockdown in December 2020.

Although they lost contact due to the travel restrictions in place at the time meaning they couldn't travel to meet each other, fate had other plans, and they re-connected on another dating website, Plenty of Fish, in February 2021.

After a whirlwind romance, Ms Mondon moved from Bristol to Cwmbran to be with Ms Le Fay, and the couple married in a handfasting ceremony in October 2022.

A handfasting ceremony is a Celtic ritual through which two people's hands are tied together to symbolise the binding of their lives. And now the couple are taking the next step, formalising their marriage in law by having a civil partnership on Wednesday, June 21.

They chose June to coincide with Pride month - an international celebration of the LGBT+ community - as well as the summer solstice.

Ms Mondon said: "When I met Sophie, I knew she was the one for me from very early on as we clicked instantly.

“We want our marriage to be legal and chose to have a civil marriage on June 21 as it’s a perfect date - it's Pride month and the Summer Solstice.”

Ms Le Fay said: “Coming out was difficult as I felt that I would let people down as I came from a Christian family.

"But they are my biggest cheerleaders, and we are looking forward to spending our special day surrounded by our family and friends.”

Reflecting on the significance of Pride month, which was established following the Stonewall riots of 1969, Ms Mondon said: "Pride to me means being able to love whoever you want without prejudice or judgement.

"It's for all the people that are scared of coming out letting them know its okay to be the person you choose."

And Ms Le Fay added: "Pride symbolises being free and accepted by society. It's to raise awareness and encourage people to accept that love is love between two consenting adults."

Ms Le Fay's mum, Torfaen Councillor Catherine Bonera, said the two were "meant to be".

“It was definitely love at first sight, as they became inseparable with River moving to Cwmbran in a matter of months," she said.

“When I first met her I saw how much she loved my daughter, and that was all that mattered to me.

"As a parent we want to see our children happy, and Sophie most certainly is.”