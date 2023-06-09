The colourful free event, taking place on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23, will see a range of live music, theatre, craft activities and more throughout the city centre.

Among the acts announced for this year include pop-up circus performers Fit Up Productions, with The Man on The Moon, The Super Hooper Hula Hooping Street Show, Richard Garagthy Extranvagana, and juggling show Out of the Box.

Phileas Fogg and his valet Passepartout will also be on hand on the 79th day of their 80-day race around the world, trying their best to control their hot air balloons, Performing duo Flossy and Boo will be back with a new walkout experience titled The Botanist, while The Little Miss Majorettes from Kitsch and Sinc Collective will be showing off their baton twirling skills – or trying to. Expect some hilarious mishaps.

Also from Kitsch & Sinc Collective are Hello Buoys – three dinghy-less damsels on the lookout for a captain.

The Riverfront Theatre have also announced that this year’s literary stage will be curated by associate artist and Children’s Laureate Wales 2021-2023 Connor Allen. This will embrace performances from a variety of spoken word artists, designed to showcase the power of stripped back story telling.

The Riverfront Theatre will also host a community stage – this year branded the Celebrate stage. This will feature lots of local talent, from live music to dance performances.

The Big Splash is organised by The Riverfront Theatre and is supported by the Arts Council Wales, Newport Bus, Friars Walk, and Newport BID, as well as Newport City Council, the Mercure Hotel and event partners, Le Pub.

For more information visit newportlive.co.uk/BigSplash