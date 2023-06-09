Flames were first reported on Wednesday evening near Llanover Road in Blaenavon, and fire service crews worked into the early hours of Thursday morning to get the blaze under control, eventually having to pull back because of "severe winds".

But when inspectors returned later that morning, they realised the fire was not completely under control, prompting firefighters to spend a second day tackling the blaze.

A helicopter was deployed to the area, using a bucket to collect water from a nearby reservoir before dumping it on the hillside.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said on Thursday its crews were also using leaf blowers, fire beaters and knapsack sprayers to manage the incident, which has been classed as a "category 2 wildfire".

A helicopter collects water to drop on a wildfire in Blaenavon. (Image: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Leanne Preece)

In an update on Friday, a spokesperson for the service said crews "worked tirelessly throughout the day (on Thursday), only withdrawing when operations could no longer take place during hours of darkness".

The area was reinspected on Friday morning "and no further fire spread was reported".

The spokesperson said "pockets of fire will continue to smoulder and a further reinspection is scheduled for 4pm (on Friday) as a safety precaution".

"We would like to thank members of the public for alerting us to this fire and for their cooperation," they added.