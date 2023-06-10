HERE are eight pictures on the theme of community from members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club.

Gathering: Vegan festival in Chepstow. Picture: Robert Channing

Colourful: School community mural for the 50th Anniversary of Durand primary, Caldicot. Picture: Irene Quelch

Rugby: Risca U9 RFC at Rodney Parade, for a community support for youth rugby event. Picture: Russell Newton

Art: Brightening up the community in Newport. Picture: Nicola Gapper

Wildlife: A community of birds in an Usk garden. Picture: Ellie Webb

Birds: A community of Gulls at Cwmbran Boating Lake. Picture: Mark Wall

City: Out and about in the sunny community of Newport. Picture: Tia Gorry

Scooters: Ride out near Blackwood. Picture: Gary Gould