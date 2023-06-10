HERE are eight pictures on the theme of community from members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,200 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Gathering: Vegan festival in Chepstow. Picture: Robert Channing
Colourful: School community mural for the 50th Anniversary of Durand primary, Caldicot. Picture: Irene Quelch
Rugby: Risca U9 RFC at Rodney Parade, for a community support for youth rugby event. Picture: Russell Newton
Art: Brightening up the community in Newport. Picture: Nicola Gapper
Wildlife: A community of birds in an Usk garden. Picture: Ellie Webb
Birds: A community of Gulls at Cwmbran Boating Lake. Picture: Mark Wall
City: Out and about in the sunny community of Newport. Picture: Tia Gorry
Scooters: Ride out near Blackwood. Picture: Gary Gould
