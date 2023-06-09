The consumer group said it has reported the supermarket giant to the UK competition watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Which? said the grocery chain failed to provide unit pricing – such as the price per 100g – on products with Clubcard promotion prices.

Unit prices can be used by shoppers in stores and online to compare the value of products they are purchasing.

Which? said Tesco failed to provide unit pricing on products with Clubcard promotion prices (Image: Yui Mok/PA)

Which? claims the decision not to display this unit pricing on some offers could be a “misleading practice” under the Consumer Protection From Unfair Trading Regulations 2008.

Tesco said in response that its price labelling has been “formally endorsed” by Trading Standards, after it asked to organisation to review its Clubcard Prices promotions.

It added that it is “disappointed” by the “ill-founded claims” by Which?

Sue Davies, Which? head of food policy, said: “Tesco’s unclear Clubcard pricing is at best confusing for shoppers struggling with soaring food inflation and at worst, could be breaking the law.

Can you tell which deal is the best value here?* We think Tesco’s decision not to include unit pricing on their Clubcard offers could be breaking consumer law. *Answer at bottom pic.twitter.com/5P6fqYd1Uh — Which? (@WhichUK) June 9, 2023

“We expect the regulator to look at unit pricing on the growing number of supermarket member price schemes as part of its review.

“At this time of crisis, supermarkets cannot cut corners; they have a duty to ensure pricing is clear so that customers can get the best value.

“We also need to see these retailers support consumers in the face of high inflation by stocking a range of essential budget lines in smaller stores, particularly in areas where people are struggling most.”

A spokesman for Tesco said: “Providing great value and clear pricing is really important to us.

“We always take care to ensure we are compliant which is why we asked Trading Standards to review our approach on Clubcard Prices.

“They formally endorsed our labelling, confirming it meets the current legal requirements and guidelines.

“We are supportive of calls for greater clarity on the regulations in this area, in the interests of both businesses and consumers, and are actively looking at how we can make the way we display pricing even clearer for our customers.

“However, given that we are complying with all the current rules, we are disappointed that Which? has chosen to make these ill-founded claims against our Clubcard Prices scheme, which helps millions of households get great value week-in, week-out, and could save shoppers up to £351 per year.”

A CMA spokeswoman said: “Our current review of unit pricing is considering the issue of how supermarkets provide unit price information for products on promotions, including loyalty promotions. We will set out our findings in July”.