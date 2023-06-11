WITH three Bank Holidays in May, Brits have been spoiled this month but how do we have to wait for the next one?
Every year, hard-working Brits get a handful of days off thanks to Bank Holidays.
Typically, you get eight days if you live in England and Wales, nine if you live in Scotland and 10 if you live in Northern Ireland.
However, with the King's Coronation this year, we were treated to a bonus day off to celebrate.
Why do we have the Spring Bank Holiday?
The most recent Bank Holiday was marked on May 29 which originally started as the Monday after Pentecost, also known as Whitsun or Whit Monday.
Marked after Pentecost, Whit Monday is a Christian celebration that takes place 50 days after Easter Sunday.
Whit Monday would be observed at the start of June but it was replaced with the Spring bank holiday in the UK in 1971 by the Banking and Financial Dealings Act 1971, after a trial period from 1965 to 1970.
Rather than the beginning of June, it is now held on the last Monday of May.
Bank Holidays to look forward to in 2023
There are still three Bank Holidays left in 2023 for those in England and Wales:
- August 28 - Summer Bank Holiday
- December 25 - Christmas Day
- December 26 - Boxing Day
Scots have four Bank Holidays to look forward to:
- August 7 - Summer Bank Holiday
- November 30 - St. Andrew's Day
- December 25 - Christmas Day
- December 26 - Boxing Day
Meanwhile, those in Northern Ireland can also enjoy four more Bank Holidays
- July 12 - Battle of the Boyne (Orangemen’s Day)
- August 28 - Summer Bank Holiday
- December 25 - Christmas Day
- December 26 - Boxing Day
UK Bank Holidays in 2024
- January 1 - New Year's Day
- March 29 - Good Friday
- April 1 - Easter Monday
- May 6 - Early May Bank Holiday
- May 27 - Spring Bank Holiday
- August 26 - Summer Bank Holiday
- December 25 - Christmas Day
- December 26 - Boxing Day
As above, Bank Holidays in Scotland and Northern Ireland will differ with both the Battle of the Boyne - and St Andrew's Day also being observed.
For a full list of Bank Holiday dates through until the end of 2025, or if you want to see past dates visit the Gov.uk website.
