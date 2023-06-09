It comes as the platform is set to place longer videos behind exclusive paywalls in a bid to encourage viewers to experience more content.

Described by TikTok as premium content, the brand is calling the new paywall scheme Series, which is being offered to a select few to try out.

Officially launched on June 6, the update allows creators in certain regions aged 18 or above with at least 10,000 followers to join the Series.

TikTok launch new paywall scheme

@tiktoknewsroom Introducing TikTok Series 🥁 Our new premium feature enables creators to post Collections of up to 80 videos, each up to 20 minutes long 🙌 ♬ original sound - TikTok Newsroom

Sharing news of what to expect from the new paywall system, TikTok said they created the Series "with our community's love of sharing authentic stories, expertise and experiences in mind."

Adding that it will enable "eligible creators to post Collections of premium content behind a paywall which viewers can purchase for access."

TikTok Series will be able to include a maximum of 80 videos each 20 minutes long with creators able to choose the price for the videos.

The app described the paywall as "a new way to get paid to create on TikTok" adding that creators will be able to "connect with the TikTok community like never before."

Although the paywall system is new to TikTok, fellow platforms have a similar program to give viewers exclusive content.

Youtube offers premium membership giving customers the chance to not have adverts and to get special content from their favourite creators.