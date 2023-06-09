Officers had to use incapacitant spray to try and placate an "agitated" Rhodri Moore after police were called to an "altercation" at Rock Villas in Argoed, on Valentine's Day last year.

The "intoxicated" defendant "tensed up" and shouted "come on then" at his arresting officers, prosecutor Harriet Ealden told Cardiff Crown Court on Friday.

He was subdued and placed in the back of a police van, but complained he "couldn't breathe" and so an officer climbed in to place Moore in a different position.

The defendant then "stood up and became abusive" to the officer, who pushed him away, only for Moore to then kick the PC "in the posterior" as he turned to exit the van.

The officer didn't suffer any "lasting injuries" but the judge, Recorder Simon Hughes, said the incident would have been "not pleasant" for the victim.

Joshua Scouller, defending, said Moore "regrets enormously" the incident and "offers his apologies, through me, to the officer".

He added that 18 months had passed since the assault on the emergency worker, a charge to which Moore pleaded guilty at a previous court appearance.

The defendant's situation had "significantly improved" since then, and he was living in "stable accommodation".

The court heard Moore, whose address was given to the court as Penywerlod Road, Markham, has 33 previous convictions for 49 offences, including battery, obstructing a police officer, and resisting arrest.

Mr Scouller noted his client's "rather unpleasant antecedent record" but said Moore was "keen to engage with probation".

Previous "short sentences" for Moore's crimes had "churned him through the prison system", the barrister added.

Turning to the defendant, Recorder Hughes criticised his "appalling criminal records".

He said the Valentine's Day assault on the police officer had been "committed under the influence of alcohol".

When police arrived, Moore "expressed concerns about being 'banged up' and started to resist arrest".

The judge noted Moore had "expressed remorse" and a "willingness to change".

"You've had a difficult life and alcohol is at the roote of your offending," he told the defendant, adding that the "opportunity for you to contribute to society is running out" for the 39-year-old.

He ordered Moore to pay a £600 fine and complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

Moore must also pay £150 compensation to the police officer he kicked, and a victim surcharge of £95.