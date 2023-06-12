Phillippa Reeks said she was inspired to set up Caldikidz Community Baby Bank, in Caldicot, because of a "combination of being a mum on a low income and seeing the amount of poverty that’s out there".

The baby shop owner also said talking to customers about the pressures facing parents "led to me identifying a clear need for the baby bank".

The new initiative will work on a referral basis in partnership with other organisations which help local families, including the town's food bank, Monmouthshire County Council, and the region's health board.

Backed by £1,000 of sponsorship funding from Monmouthshire Housing Association (MHA), Mrs Reeks has stocked the baby bank with "essential items including new teats for bottles, new dummies for hygiene reasons, as well as supplying brand new mattresses for cots, moses baskets and prams".

Anyone who needs such items can be referred to the baby bank, described as being "open to everyone who needs support [and where] every family is as important as the next, with the core focus to ensure people leave feeling they can support their babies".

Mrs Reeks added: "Should we have a referral and we don’t have the item in stock or it’s a special needs item, we now how the funding to purchase these bespoke items.

"The baby bank is also there for the mother, and can provide sanitary products and signpost to other services who can provide wrap around support, if needed."

Kate Fitzpatrick, head of corporate services at MHA, said: "It’s absolutely fantastic to see how Phillippa has turned her vision into a reality with the recent launch of Caldikidz Community."

She added: "The combination of her business sense coupled with her compassion for others and supporting her local community is proving a massive benefit to those who might be struggling in the current economic climate."

Caldikidz Community Baby Bank is set to launch on Monday, June 19 at 10am in Core Caldicot, at 43 Newport Road, Caldicot.

If you wish to access the service, visit Core Caldicot or email caldikidzcommunity@yahoo.com for more information and support.

The baby bank relies on donations of good quality baby items and equipment to give to the families who need them.

For anyone wishing to support the baby bank, donations can be made in person at Core Caldicot, Monday to Friday, from 9am until 2.30pm.

Caldikidz Community accepts good quality donations of baby items and equipment such a clothing, food and toiletries from age newborn to 12 months.

MHA is inviting other groups or projects supporting people in Monmouthshire to find out more about its community sponsorship programme.