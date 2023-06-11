At the planning committee meeting on Wednesday June 14, councillors will debate Caerphilly’s new market, a proposed Rhymney Brewery venue in Blackwood, and an 11 metre-high warehouse at the Heads of the Valleys industrial estate.

Ffos Caerffili, Market

Currently the market has temporary planning permission for up to five years, but the council wants to make it a permanent development.

The market, in Park Lane, will be made-up of shipping containers, offering a mix of shops, restaurants, bars and offices. It is part of the council’s Caerphilly 2035 masterplan which aims to regenerate and transform the town centre.

Construction on the market began last month, and it is expected to open in the autumn. Funding for the development is split between the council (£1.25 million), the Welsh Government (£2.69 million) and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (£700,000).

Six people have contacted the council with concerns about the market, which include a lack of community engagement, a focus on food and drink, and a loss of “public realm”.

One objector criticised the boundary of the market and said it is “an unwelcoming 12 foot fortress fence”, they add that this would be “anti-social and visually unappealing”.

Rhymney Brewery

A proposal to change Shoezone on Blackwood high street, into a Rhymney Brewery shop and bar is also to be discussed by committee members next week.

The Blaenavon-based brewery currently has 12 shops and bars across the South Wales valleys. If planning permission is granted, the 13th will be at 161 High Street.

The family business is owned by three generations of the Evans family, Steve, 67, his son Marc, 40, and his grandson Lewys, 26.

Steve Evans said: “We want to bring Welsh real ale to Blackwood. At the moment there’s no Welsh beer available on the high street and 83 per cent of all the beers consumed in Wales aren’t made in Wales. We are seeking to address this.”

Two objections have been submitted against the application, with concerns raised about potential antisocial behaviour issues and the toilet facilities.

Heads of the Valleys Industrial Estate

A London-based company wants to build an 11.2 metres-high, 40 metres-wide, and 68 metres-long unit at the Heads of the Valley industrial estate in Rhymney.

The site, known as unit four, was previously used by Dragons Recycling Solutions. If approved, the new warehouse will include offices.

The Ashtenned Industrial Fund Limited Partnership, which is behind the plans, also proposes 36 car parking spaces (including two disabled spaces), three motorcycle bays, and a covered store for 16 bikes.