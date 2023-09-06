Live

Crash on M48 Severn Bridge closes Chepstow road

By Lauran O'Toole

  • A crash has been reported on the M48 Severn Bridge.
  • Emergency services are at the scene.
  • The entry slip at J2 Chepstow has been closed to stop traffic joining.

