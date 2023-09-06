Live Crash on M48 Severn Bridge closes Chepstow road Emergency Traffic Transport Chepstow South Wales By Lauran O'Toole Share 0 Comments A crash has been reported on the M48 Severn Bridge. Emergency services are at the scene. The entry slip at J2 Chepstow has been closed to stop traffic joining. Read more posts Share 0 Comments Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Loading... Show more articles Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here