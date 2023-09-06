- A crash has been reported on the M48 Severn Bridge.
- Emergency services are at the scene.
- The entry slip at J2 Chepstow has been closed to stop traffic joining.
- A second crash has occurred on the M4 Eastbound at J29. Lane one (of three) is closed.
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here