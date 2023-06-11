Pencoed Fach Farm, which has been run as a family farm for 120 year, opened The Littlest Kitchen two weeks ago.

The farm asked customers for suggestions on what to name the business and chose The Littlest Kitchen. As a thank you the farm is offering free pizzas and drinks to all of the people who suggested the name.

Pizza from The Littlest Kitchen (Image: David Davies)

The pizzas include the farm's homemade mozzarella, pork, and lamb, as well as vegetables.

David Davies farmer at Pencoed Fach Farm said: “We are based in the same building as The Littlest Dairy which is an old stone barn on our family farm. My family have farmed here for around 120 years so it's nice to keep the tradition going

“Towards the end of last year we had the idea of buying a woodfired oven and selling pizzas from the farm. We ordered an oven from a fantastic company in the North East of England called Little Britaly.

“All of their ovens are handmade, so it took a few months for the oven to be made and the clay to set. They delivered our oven around April.

David Davies farmer at Pencoed Fach Farm (Image: David Davies)

“With pizza ideas stirring around our heads we were thinking of ways to make our pizzas unique. This is where the idea of making our own mozzarella came from.

“We already milk cows, pasteurise and sell the milk from our farm through our farm shop so making the milk into cheese seemed like the next logical step.

“It's still a work in progress and at the moment we are using bought in cheese but when we've perfected the process, we will be using all of our own milk.”

The Littlest Kitchen who serve weekly specials is not limited to just pizzas as the farm are also serving loaded nachos and hot dogs with the ambition to add kebabs and lasagne.

Looks delicious (Image: David Davies)

The farm is also to open a secluded relaxation area in a couple of weeks and is planning on selling ice cream next year.

Mr Davies said: “The pizzas will allow us to make use of produce grown on our farm and will also tie in really well with our big project for next year, ice cream.

“We've been working on an exciting new project with the owner of Ice Valley Dipping Luke Roberts who is using a secluded area of the farm to create a space for relaxing.

Pencoed Fach Farm, Blackwood (Image: David Davies)

"He will be offering a sauna, ice baths and wood burning hot tubs. It's looking fantastic and should be up and running within the next three weeks.

“We'll also be opening our sunflower field again this year. The sunflowers are planted and growing well so should be ready just in time for the school summer holidays.”

The Littlest Kitchen’s opening times are being refined, currently the kitchen is open between 3pm and 7pm on Fridays, between midday and 7pm on Saturdays, and betwene 1pm and 5pm on Sundays.