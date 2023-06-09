ONE of the busiest routes through the centre of Newport will be closed overnight later this week.
The southbound carriageway of Usk Way will be closed between the Old Green Roundabout and Granville Street from 9pm on Sunday, June 11, until 5am the following morning.
In a message posted on social media, Newport City Council said the closure was to allow for inspection work to be carried out at Newport City Footbridge.
The northbound lane will remain open as usual.
The council’s message added: “Diversions will be in place, and the council apologises in advance for any inconvenience caused by this work.”
