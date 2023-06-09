The road will be closed in both directions between the Glanbaiden Roundabout and the Brynmawr Roundabout from 6am on Saturday, June 10, to 6pm on Sunday, June 11.

The closures are in place so maintenance and repair can be carried out the Jack Williams Bridge barrier. The bridge itself will be open, with traffic lights in place.

The same section of road will be closed on the following weekends: June 24 and 25 July 8 and 9 July 22 and 23.

The eastbound carriageway of the road between Brynmwar and Hardwick will also be closed between 8pm on Monday, June 12, until 6am the following morning, while the westbound carriageway will be closed between Hardwick and Glanbaiden between 8pm on Tuesday, June 13, until 6am the following morning.

These dates are subject to change based on factors such as the weather.