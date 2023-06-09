Caerphilly County Borough Council has since repaired the playground on Attlee Road - at a cost of £2,000.

Independent councillor Kevin Etheridge, who represents the Blackwood ward, said: “This is awful. These facilities need to be looked after, respected and not abused.

“I have been in touch with the community safety wardens who have put it on their list for monitoring, but cannot be there 24 hours per day. I urge members of the public to contact 101 or local councillors if they see any vandalism here.”

The incident is believed to have happened on Thursday, June 1.

A council spokesperson described it as “mindless vandalism”. They added that anyone with information should contact Gwent Police to assist with enquiries.