A PLAYGROUND in Blackwood was set on fire and vandalised over the school holidays.
Caerphilly County Borough Council has since repaired the playground on Attlee Road - at a cost of £2,000.
Independent councillor Kevin Etheridge, who represents the Blackwood ward, said: “This is awful. These facilities need to be looked after, respected and not abused.
“I have been in touch with the community safety wardens who have put it on their list for monitoring, but cannot be there 24 hours per day. I urge members of the public to contact 101 or local councillors if they see any vandalism here.”
The incident is believed to have happened on Thursday, June 1.
A council spokesperson described it as “mindless vandalism”. They added that anyone with information should contact Gwent Police to assist with enquiries.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel