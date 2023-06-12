Print Pro UK opened its second shop in Newport Market last October, replacing Be Flawless by Sarah.

Three months later, they moved into a bigger space on the other side of the Market replacing the empty Bossman Sweets unit in January.

Now, after five months at the new unit the owner, Matthew Healey is closing his shop in Newport Market on Friday, June 23.

He will be closing the business to move to a bigger location on Caerleon Road to expand his production.

Print Pro UK (Image: Print Pro UK)

First business at Newport Market. Picture: Print Pro UK

He said: “When a business leaves Newport Market, people talk bad about the market, but I am not leaving because of it, I am leaving to expand my business.

“Business has been great and a lot more people know of us after being in the market, some days are quiet but there is always footfall.

“I am only leaving because I am currently working from two locations. I feel moving to a single location where I can have a shop front as well as enough space for production.”

Mr Healey started Print Pro UK - which prints designs onto clothes as well as business cards, posters and more - in 2016 from his bedroom. Then he moved it into a log cabin in his garden in Ridgeway.

After that he opened his first shop at Enterprise Way in Pill before opening a second shop in Newport Market in October 2022.

Print Pro UK (Image: Print Pro UK)

The second Print Pro UK store at Newport Market. Picture: Print Pro UK

Now he is set to close both the Enterprise Way and Newport Market units to open one store on Caerleon Road, in a store currently occupied by Jasmine Rose Bridal.

He added: “It will be a relief to open one single shop, moving to one location will make us more productive and it will be more efficient to have everything in one location.”

The printing business' space will be filled by Be Flawless by Sarah, the same business it replaced when it first moved to the market, when it closes in two weeks.

Print Pro UK will continue to operate from its Enterprise Way unit until the new shop opens on August 1.