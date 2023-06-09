Carl Ball died at the hands of Andrew Southwood after a “ferocious attack” near his flat in the Duffryn area of Newport, the city’s crown court heard.

The prosecution opened its case against the defendant who denies murder.

Who was Carl Ball?





Carl Ball was a 51-year-old convicted rapist and paedophile who died just before 8.30pm on the evening of Friday, August 19, 2022, jurors were told.

Prosecutor Mark Cotter KC said: “He had led a troubled life. He was a class A drug user as well as being a heavy drinker.

“In December of 2001 he was convicted of the rape of an adult female and the sexual abuse of a child.

“He was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. He served that sentence and was released back into the community.

“At the time of the events we are considering, he was living in a flat at Heron Way on the Duffryn estate in Newport.”

He had been trying to move back to his native city of Plymouth shortly before his death.

Who is Andrew Southwood?





Andrew Southwood, aged 39, of Chaffinch Way, Duffryn, Newport lived near the alleged victim.

He is the boyfriend of Mr Ball’s sister Katie Ball.

“There is some evidence of bad blood between Andrew Southwood and members of the Ball family,” Mr Cotter said.

“A few weeks before the death of Carl Ball, there was a funeral for Carl Ball’s brother Gareth.

“There was a disturbance of some kind at that funeral.

“And although there are no independent accounts of what took place, it seems the defendant, Andrew Southwood, was struck with something, possibly a glass, which resulted in him suffering a cut to his head.”

Alleged victim’s final days

The jury heard Carl Ball had been the victim of repeated violence in the last weeks of his life and was assaulted on the day of the alleged murder.

He had been attacked at around 3.30pm that afternoon in Newport by Otis Jeffries who punched him in the face from behind outside a newsagent.

Mr Cotter said: “Prior to assaulting Mr Ball, Mr Jeffries had given his own telephone to an associate so that person could film Otis Jeffries assaulting Mr Ball.

“No doubt it was intended that the footage would be used in some way on social media or similar to humiliate Mr Ball.

“Although that wholly unprovoked attack was mindless and cowardly it ultimately played no part in causing Mr Ball's death.”

Mr Ball he had been the victim of several other recent assaults.

The court heard his ground floor flat on Heron Way had been targeted by windows being broken and on at least one occasion had been set on fire.

“It is fair to say that the defendant, Mr Southwood, is not implicated in any of those incidents,” Mr Cotter added.

Prosecution case

The prosecution aims to prove its case through mobile phone and DNA evidence.

Mr Cotter said: “The prosecution case is that when those sources of evidence are combined, they establish that Andrew Southwood was the man who murdered Carl Ball.

“We may never know for sure why he did it and we may never know for sure whether others participated in the attack.

“However, the prosecution case is that Andrew Southwood wielded that plank of wood.”

He added: "The prosecution cannot say whether the fatal attack was motivated by knowledge of Carl Ball's criminal past.”

