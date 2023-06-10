Quarters Coffee, located in Glen Avon House, Millennium Walk has announced they are to close.

Calling the decision “difficult” Quarters Coffee said they hope to be “passing the torch to someone who loves coffee.”

Co-owners Jon Roberts and Jack Slocombe outside Quarters Coffee

Quarters Coffee said: “With full hearts, after five unbelievable years of trading, we’ve made the difficult decision to say goodbye to Quarters Coffee.

“Quarters has always been a family business; from every member of staff to our incredibly loyal community of coffee lovers.

“That family has grown beyond our wildest dreams in five short years and for that, we will be forever grateful.

“But in that time our little family has grown too. As well as our busy coffee shop, we now have three little ones - and each other - to think about. Over the last couple of months, we realised that, try as we might, we can’t do it all.

“This is why we’ve decided its time for us to focus all of our energy on being the best parents and partners we can be.

“This isn’t the end, but hopefully a passing of the torch to someone who loves coffee, our community and everything we’ve built as much as we do. Someone ready to write the next chapter of the Quarters story.”

Quarters Coffee is now up for sale, a link is in their Facebook page where you can find information on how to take over the coffee shop.

Speaking to the Argus in 2020 co-owner of Quarters Coffee Jack Slocombe said: “We have been blown away by the support, people are really buying into our speciality coffee.

“We just want to make sure every cup of coffee is perfect for every customer.”