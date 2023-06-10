A MAN has appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court after being charged with dealing drugs and possession of criminal property.
Kassim Ahmed, 25, is accused of possession of cannabis with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of criminal property, namely cash.
The prosecution claims the alleged offences took place between September 25, 2020 and March 12, 2022.
Ahmed, of Bishton Street, Newport is due to appear before the crown court on July 6.
The defendant was granted unconditional bail.
