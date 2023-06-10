Rhymney Brewery has applied to replace the former Shoezone shop in the town's High Street into a bar.

Director Steve Evans, 67, said: “Blackwood is a lovely/bustling location.

Outside Rhymney Brewery (Image: Steve Evans)

“The pub will be the only true real ale bar in Blackwood offering all our brewery's real ales - local beer for local people.

“If approved this will be our 13th bar, we have never had to close an outlet or make any employee redundant.

The brewery's vans (Image: Steve Evans)

“Rhymney Brewery was originally founded in 1839 and operated very successfully until 1978 when it closed.

“We as a family, recommenced brewing in 2004, and now employ nearly a hundred people.

“Myself, my son Marc, 40, and grandson Lewys, 24, are the sole directors.

Marc Evans (Image: Steve Evans)

“We generate £6 million in sales annually.”

Caerphilly council planning has accepted the brewery’s application for revised opening hours and a full planning application will be heard on Wednesday, June 15.