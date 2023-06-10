PLANS to convert a former shoe shop in Blackwood into a new real ale bar are due to be decided next week.
Rhymney Brewery has applied to replace the former Shoezone shop in the town's High Street into a bar.
Director Steve Evans, 67, said: “Blackwood is a lovely/bustling location.
Outside Rhymney Brewery. Picture: Steve Evans
“The pub will be the only true real ale bar in Blackwood offering all our brewery's real ales - local beer for local people.
“If approved this will be our 13th bar, we have never had to close an outlet or make any employee redundant.
The brewery's vans. Picture: Steve Evans
“Rhymney Brewery was originally founded in 1839 and operated very successfully until 1978 when it closed.
“We as a family, recommenced brewing in 2004, and now employ nearly a hundred people.
“Myself, my son Marc, 40, and grandson Lewys, 24, are the sole directors.
Marc Evans. Picture: Steve Evans
“We generate £6 million in sales annually.”
Caerphilly council planning has accepted the brewery’s application for revised opening hours and a full planning application will be heard on Wednesday, June 15.
