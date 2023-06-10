Jetting off for some relaxation won't do you any good if it expires whilst you are away, which could cause you problems trying to get back into the UK.

Additionally, the amount of time you are allowed to have left on your passport before entering countries differ slightly.

The entry requirements of certain countries can be found on the Government website here, but it indicates you shouldn't leave things to chance.

Countries differ in how much time is allowed to be left on your passport before you can enter (Image: PA)

Here is how much it costs to renew an adult passport in the UK and how you can do so.

How much does it cost to renew a passport?





On the Government website, it states: "It costs £82.50 to renew or replace your passport if you apply online or £93 if you fill in a paper form.

"You must be aged 16 or over (or turning 16 in the next 3 weeks) to get an adult passport."

You can renew your passport online at the website here, which will require you to have a digital photo to input, a credit or debit card and your existing passport.

Alternatively, you can apply to renew your passport through a paper form.

You can get one of these by going to a Post Office that has a Check and Send service or by calling the Passport Advice line.

For this, you will need two new and identical printed photos of yourself, and you can pay through debit or credit card by filling in the relevant section on the form.

Alongside this you can pay by cheque if you wish, which is made payable to ‘HM Passport Office’.

On the Government website it adds: "If your passport is burgundy or has ‘European Union’ on the cover, you can still use it as long as it’s valid for travel."