Hungry Horse pubs across the UK are offering the deal for those who make an online booking before Thursday, June 15 for the Father's Day weekend (Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18).

All online bookings made during this time will also be entered into a prize draw to win beer for a year, this includes 12 deliveries of 24 x 500mls of Carling in cans.

Alongside that 19 runners up will receive a limited-edition Dad Carling Glass.

All online bookings will also be entered into a prize draw to win beer for a year (Image: Canva)

What pints will be on offer at Hungry Horse for Father's Day?





For those that make the booking, the pints on offer will be for Carling, Coors, Old Speckled Hen or regular draught glass of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke and Schweppes Lemonade.

You can make a booking at the Hungry Horse website.

Alongside this Wacky Warehouse is also running a competition for dads, which will give them the chance to win a £250 tech voucher.

This competition closes on Sunday, June 18 and can be entered via the website.

Lorraine Collier, marketing controller for the brands, said: “Father’s Day is a great opportunity for families to spend time together, doing fun things but at an affordable cost.

“Our deals allow parents to keep children entertained whilst providing a place to make memories outside of the home.

"Head to Wacky Warehouse for hours of fun with the little ones, or relax and celebrate with the family at our Farmhouse Inns or Hungry Horse pubs this Father’s Day.”

Hungry Horse branches in Gwent: