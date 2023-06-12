We tried some of the packing hacks that have been posted to TikTok to see if they help with organisation ahead of a holiday.

At the time of writing, #packinghacks has 283 million views while #TravelHacks has 3.2 billion views on the social media platform.

We gave some of the packing hacks a go and this is how it went.

We tried TikTok packing hacks to help organise our suitcase – what we thought

Fold and roll your clothes together

One TikTok user encouraged viewers to roll outfits together (Image: Newsquest)

The first hack we tried was a folding technique that helps you fold and roll an outfit together to help save space in your suitcase.

We found it was a helpful tip as it not only keeps your suitcase tidy but it also encourages you to organise your outfits.

Laying your outfits out together can give you an indication of how much you need to pack for your trip and what you’ll pair with what, helping you avoid overpacking.

It also means you can grab one outfit (one roll) out of your suitcase and know that it’s a complete outfit, saving you time when you want to get out in the sun and enjoy your holiday.

Although it’s a handy hack, this can be a little time-consuming but overall we think it’s good for staying organised.

For more details on how to pack your outfits together, you can see the video by TikTok user @the_house_acc which explains how to do it.

Roll clothes individually

Smaller items can be put in the gaps between the rolled clothes (Image: Newsquest)

Another way to keep your outfits organised and neat in your suitcase is to roll them individually.

We thought this was slightly easier than the other rolling method because you grab each item of clothing, roll it and pack it into your suitcase.

The good thing about this is that the rolls are smaller than a full outfit since there’s only one item rolled.

We managed to fit plenty of rolled clothes in our suitcase and when we thought it was almost full, we were able to add some more as the rolled clothes easily move and can be packed in tighter to allow for more to be added.

Smaller items like socks were able to fill in some of the gaps too.

If you’d like to give the rolling clothes hack a go, you can see TikTok user @thefoldinglady’s video for inspiration.

Reuse bags that your holiday clothes were delivered in

Zip lock bags can come in handy when packing for your trip (Image: Newsquest)

Another really simple packing hack is to reuse the bags your holiday clothes arrived in – we used zip lock bags from SHEIN.

If you haven’t received bags similar to these when ordering clothes online, why not try zip lock bags from your local supermarket? They're available in different sizes and could come in handy for more than just clothes and underwear - they could keep toiletries separate in case they leak.

Using the rolling clothes hack, we managed to fit a few outfits in each bag and you can let the air out before zipping the bag shut.

If you'd like to see how it's done, you can head over to @kieanaaaa's video on TikTok.

What did we think of the TikTok packing hacks?





Overall, using the TikTok hacks helped us to stay organised and created some more space for our holiday essentials.

We definitely gained some inspiration and these are packing hacks that can be used for future trips too.

Some packing hacks require buying something but these are easy and inexpensive to try out so why not give them a go on your next adventure?