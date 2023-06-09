A TEENAGER has lost their driving licence after being caught on film carrying out a number of dangerous manoeuvres in a council car park in Abergavenny.
The 18-year-old has had his driving licence revoked by the DVLA following being convicted of careless driving around the Fairfield car park.
In the video the driver seemingly drives around in circles and nearly crashes into the pay and display machine.
In a tweet Gwent Police said: "An 18-year-old man has had his driving licence revoked by the DVLA following being convicted of careless driving around Fairfield car park Abergavenny.
"Patrols, CCTV review and use of carpark gate continue."
