The 18-year-old has had his driving licence revoked by the DVLA following being convicted of careless driving around the Fairfield car park.

In the video the driver seemingly drives around in circles and nearly crashes into the pay and display machine.

"Patrols, CCTV review and use of carpark gate continue."