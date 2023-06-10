And that is not as simple as just putting sun cream on when you start to feel hot.

Sunscreens are one part of a sun safe regime but should never be used to spend longer in the sun.

Dr Emma Meredith, Director-General at The Cosmetic Toiletry and Perfumery Association (CTPA), explained: “Now that summer is just around the corner, we are all looking forward to spending more time outside and maybe even taking a sunshine-filled break.

“Sunscreens are a very important part of our sun safety regimes which help us enjoy the sun safely. Make sure that you don’t use sunscreen to extend the time you would normally spend in the sun.”

These are the CTPA’s top tips for staying safe in the sun this summer:

Seek out shade, particularly between 11am and 3pm, when the sun is usually at its most intense

Wear loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat when in the sun

Apply sunscreen 15-30 minutes before going out in the sun and re-apply every couple of hours throughout the day – you will need about a golf-ball-sized amount of cream for each application

Remember to re-apply sunscreen when you emerge from cooling off in the water or after towelling

Drink plenty of water, particularly in hot weather. Keeping your water intake up prevents dehydration and maintains a healthy bladder and kidneys; a healthy body helps to support healthy skin

Dr Meredith, added: “Seek out shade, particularly in the hottest part of the day and it’s a good idea to wear loose-fitting clothing, a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses to protect your eyes from UV damage.

“The cosmetics industry is innovative and vibrant and one that responds to consumers’ needs with safe and effective products.

“At this challenging time for our finances, we are able to choose cosmetics and personal care products from a wide range to meet all of our lifestyles, cultures, personal preferences and, importantly, budgets.

“All sunscreens on sale in the UK must be able to prove categorically that they are safe and that they provide the level of protection on their label, by law.

“The companies that make sunscreens provide this proof by compiling a huge amount of data, including from multiple tests that scientists carry out when they are developing the product, as well as data from tests on the finished product itself.

“The companies that make sunscreens take great care to formulate products you can trust and rely on. After all, sunscreens play an incredibly important role in protecting our skin from harmful UV rays.”