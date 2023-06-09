FIREFIGHTERS carried out a truly paw-some rescue by saving a stuck cat in Monmouthshire.
The cat was stuck 20ft down a wall line in Raglan.
Ebbw Vale crews were called to attend the animal rescue and the incident was completely safely.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “The incident was completed safely and thankfully didn’t end in a cat-astrophe.”
