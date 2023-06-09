The police have stopped a vehicle for a racing and swerving along a street in Abergavenny.
The vehicle was stopped in Park Avenue today.
Gwent Police said they witnessed the vehicle “racing along a street and swerving from side to side trying to be Max Verstappen on a formation lap.”
The driver was reported for driving without due care and attention and issued with a section 59 warning.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here