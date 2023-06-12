Shannon James, from Birbeck Road, Caldicot played “amplified music” in his street, Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court was told.

Two offences under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 were proved in his absence.

James, whose age was not disclosed to the court, was prosecuted by Monmouthshire council.

The offences took place between July 12 and July 21, 2022 and January 6 and January 9 this year.

He was a "nuisance", the court heard.

James was ordered to pay £2,192 towards the council’s costs.

He will also fined £300 and will have to pay £200 in compensation.