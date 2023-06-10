After seeing the report, Boris Johnson announced his intention to step down as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip with "immediate effect".

After making this announcement, he said in a statement: "I have today written to my association in Uxbridge and South Ruislip to say that I am stepping down forthwith and triggering an immediate by-election."

He added that was “bewildered and appalled” at the Privileges Committee’s investigation into him.

(PA/House of Commons/UK Parliament) Boris Johnson resigned as MP after receiving the findings of the Privileges Committee's partygate report (Image: PA/House of Commons/UK Parliament)

What is the Partygate Report about and what will it find?





The Partygate inquiry is an MP-led investigation into whether or not Boris Johnson knowingly and purposefully misled Parliament when he repeatedly denied that no Covid rules had been broken.

This came as more than 120 fines were issued by Scotland Yard for the Number 10 parties that took place during social distancing restrictions.

According to the Institute for Government, the Inquiry aims to find a number of things, including if the House of Commons was lied to, if the HoC's functions were impeded and how serious this contempt was.

(Anthony Devlin/PA Wire) The Privileges Committee's partygate report will assess if Boris Johnson knowingly misled Parliament (Image: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire)

When will the Partygate investigation end and when will the findings be revealed?





While the exact release date for the findings of the report has not been revealed, Boris Johnson has had a copy handed over to him.

Soon after receiving the findings, Boris Johnson announced his intention to immediately resign as an MP after accusing the Partygate probe of trying to 'drive him out'.

The Conservative politician used this resignation to launch a 'blistering' attack on political rival Rishi Sunak and his government.

He told supporters: “Just a few years after winning the biggest majority in almost half a century, that majority is now clearly at risk. Our party needs urgently to recapture its sense of momentum and its belief in what this country can do."

With Boris Johnson now in possession of the findings of the report, this will likely reach the public in due course.