There's plenty of fun to be had in Gwent - we looked at TripAdvisor to find some popular places which people of all ages can enjoy.

Here are some of the top suggestions...

Blaenau Gwent

Visit Wales’ oldest cinema

The Market Hall Cinema, in Brynmawr, is the oldest cinema in Wales – having opened in 1894. The venue currently only has one screen, but there are plans to add another.

There will be film screenings - including children's films - at the historic cinema which is well recommended on TripAdvisor.

One reviewer said they were “delighted” to go into a “real cinema” and praised the friendly staff, cleanliness, and the fact it was “cheaper than other competition”.

Find out what’s on at markethallcinema.co.uk

Have a hoot with owls

Festival Park Owl Sanctuary is rated the #1 thing to do in Ebbw Vale on TripAdvisor – it’s free to visit and open seven days a week.

An owl (Picture: Canva)

Established in 1992, the sanctuary rehabilitates and cares for injured or abandoned uncared for wild owls, hawks, and falcons. When possible, they are released into the wild, but others which cannot be released live at the sanctuary.

One review states:

“These birds are kept in enclosures where you can get fairly close & observe them. Many different species of owls & falcons, from large to quite small, but all well looked after.”

Find out more at theowlsanctuary.co.uk

Explore nature

Blaenau Gwent isn’t short of beautiful places which people of all ages can explore, including:

Cwmtillery Lakes in Abertillery which is a “peaceful walking location”.

Parc Bryn Bach in Tredegar which is a “beautiful spot” with free parking and has numerous activities which you can read about at parcbrynbach.co.uk.

Caerphilly

Visit the biggest castle in Wales

Caerphilly Castle, which is maintained by Cadw, is the biggest castle in Wales and a great opportunity for people to learn about the monuments history.

One reviewer wrote:

“Up close, you feel the hundreds of years of history soaked into the stone and ruins of the castle.”

They recommended visiting on a sunny day as – due to the castle’s age - there are parts with no cover should it rain.

Find out more about Caerphilly Castle – and other Cadw sites – including entrance fees online at cadw.gov.wales.

Enjoy beautiful scenery

Caerphilly Mountain is ideal for families wanting some fresh air and “magnificent views”.

One visitor, from Leeds, wrote about a “wonderful trip” they had with the family, stating:

“Took the one-year-old and two-year-old up and everyone loved it. Views are stunning and it's great you can drive up.”

Parc Penallta country park is also another great option for a day in the great outdoors.

One reviewer said it’s a “great place to enjoy a picnic” adding that her son enjoyed feeding ducks in the lakes.

They add that t’s a cheap day out, but the car park is pay and display.

Learn about heritage

Aber Valley Heritage Museum, in Gwern Avenue, offers a free day out to learn about local history.

The museum commemorates two large mining disasters – in 1901 and in 1913 - while documenting the wider history of the Valley including:

The Windsor colliery;

The community’s involvement in the World Wars;

Local sporting achievements;

Old houses and buildings;

Memories.

Find out more at abervalleyheritage.co.uk/aber-valley-heritage-museum

Newport

Stroll through the park

Newport has plenty of stunning parks which families can enjoy, without having to spend money (although car parking charges may apply).

Belle Vue Park is a stunning Victorian park – complete with play area and stunning scenery – which also boasts Belle Vue Park Tea Rooms for those looking to tuck into something tasty.

One visitor wrote:

“The tea rooms at Belle Vue Park were a lovely surprise. Friendly staff, good food and coffee, in a beautiful natural environment.”

Beechwood Park is also a popular destination which boasts lovely views, children’s play areas and a café. One reviewer wrote:

“Friendly great people, everything you need in a park, toilets clean, lovely grounds, car parking, love it here.”

Discover nature at Newport Wetlands

Newport Wetlands National Nature Reserve lies between the Severn Estuary and the River Usk on the South Wales coast.

It’s a great spot to visit for those who love wildlife and walking.

A woman who visited wrote:

“Lovely place to cycle or walk around. There is a cafe and washroom for a pit stop if you are cycling around to other location from here.”

Learn about Roman history

Caerleon Roman Fortress and Baths, which is managed by Cadw, is rich in history.

The site is packed with information allowing people to learn as they roam.

One person wrote:

“Great place to visit and explore. The access is very easy with plenty of info boards around and guidebooks at the local museums”

Find out more at cadw.gov.wales/visit/places-to-visit/caerleon-roman-fortress-and-baths

Caerleon also houses the free to visit National Roman Legion Museum.

You can find out more about that at museum.wales/roman/

Monmouthshire

Wander by the canal

Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal is a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of modern day life (and feed the ducks if that tickles your fancy).

One visitor described it as a “clean, well maintained canal path” with another describing it as “excellent in every respect”.

Conquer a castle

The enchanting Usk Castle can make for a great day out with it open to visitors from 10.30am to 4.30pm on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

A review reads:

“Totally amazed by this place. Went with my husband and son. Much more to it than first meets the eye. Left to wander around as we wanted. Lovely views... Nice and quiet. Careful with young children though don't let them wander off.”

Find out more at uskcastle.com

There’s also numerous Cadw sites throughout Monmouthshire – including castles and Tintern Abbey – which you can find out more about at cadw.gov.wales/visit/places-to-visit/find-a-place-to-visit

Torfaen

Pick Pontypool Park

Pontypool Park is a 64-acre site with plenty of historical features including the recently restored Shell Grotto, Italian Gardens, and Ice Houses.

It also has a children's play area, rugby pitch, tennis courts, pitch and putt, band stand, bowls, and a dry ski slope.

One reviewer, who visited with family including children, wrote:

"The gated park was embroiled in history and there were several historical points of interest… The children enjoyed exploring the woodlands, the Nant y Gollen ponds, the river walk and the Italian gardens.

She added it was “immaculate” with a “well equipped” playground and “lots of space to enjoy a picnic”.

She added: “We would recommend the park if you are looking for a cheap day out or if you enjoy the great outdoors.”

Cwmbran Boating Lake

Cwmbran Boating Lake is rated the #1 thing to do in Cwmbran on TripAdvisor.

Based a short walk from Cwmbran town centre it’s ideal for those hoping to do a spot of shopping before or after their trip. It has a lake filled with ducks and geese, a café, and a children’s play area, making it ideal for family fun.

One reviewer wrote:

“Lovely scenic walk... Plenty of fields to take the dogs in and you can grab a coffee or an ice cream on your way around the lake. My grandchildren love the paddle boats that are out in the summer days.”

Another added: “A visit to the Cwmbran Boating Lake is a must for anyone visiting the area.”