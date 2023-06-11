When Jodie Lewis, who was pregnant with twins, had a routine scan at 26-weeks late last year, she and her partner Niall Trew were told one of the babies had an issue with their blood flow - resulting in Ms Lewis having to spend Christmas in hospital.

And on January 2, 2023, she was rushed into theatre for an emergency C-Section after one of the baby’s hearts stopped beating.

Following the birth of twins, Frankie and Jax, the complications continued.

Jax and Frankie (Image: Jodie Lewis)

Jax and Frankie. Picture: Jodie Lewis

At four days old, the twins were separated as Jax was transferred to the University Hospital of Wales for specialist treatment.

Ms Lewis said: “I felt like I was missing a part of myself, and the boys were missing that important opportunity to bond with one another. It was heartbreaking knowing they were apart.

“It was nearly two weeks before they were finally reunited. To have the babies back together at that point was an immense relief.”

Jodie and Niall with the twins at home (Image: Jodie Lewis)

Jodie and Niall with the twins at home. Picture: Jodie Lewis

The reunion for the Gilfach Goch family was brief as Jax was experiencing signs of anaemia and wasn’t responding to medication.

Jax was given a lifesaving blood transfusion at three weeks old to treat his condition.

He then had further blood tests which revealed he had a low haemoglobin level and was struggling to create his own blood cells.

Jax had to have a second blood transfusion two weeks later.

Thankfully, six months later, both boys and are now fit and healthy.

Jax and Frankie at 5 months old in June 2023 (Image: Jodie Lewis)

Jax and Frankie in June 2023. Picture: Jodie Lewis

Ms Lewis said: “It was hard feeling so helpless whilst our babies needed so much medical intervention to get better.

“To whoever the donors are that Jax received the blood from - we appreciate you so much and will be forever grateful.”

Mr Trew said: “To see the boys growing every day is a blessing and I will never take it for granted. I look forward to our life as a family and all the things we are going to be able to do together.

“I really can’t express my gratitude enough to the donors who helped Jax. I am so grateful for you allowing my boy to thrive.

“Thanks to their generosity I am looking forward to sharing my very first Father’s Day with both my boys.”

Next week (12-18 June) is National Blood Donor Week, and Wednesday, June 14, is World Blood Donor Day.

National Blood Donor Week raises awareness of the lifesaving importance of blood donation and encourage those who have never donated to give it a go.

Alan Prosser, Welsh Blood Service Director, said: “Every day, around 350 donations are needed to help the 19 hospitals in Wales we supply, including Prince Charles Hospital, where Jax received his transfusions.

“As a Service, we rely on the generosity of people living in Wales to provide vital donations to patients, and around 5,000 blood donations each year are used due to childbirth.

“By giving up just one hour of your time, you have a unique opportunity to support patients like Jax who rely on transfusions to survive.”

You can book to donate blood at welshblood.org.uk or call 0800 252 266.