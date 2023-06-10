The high street food retailer, known for its sausage rolls, revealed earlier this year it planned on opening 150 new stores in Cornwall and other areas where it currently has fewer sites.

Greggs currently runs around 2,300 shops across the UK, but said it hopes to expand to more than 3,000 as part of its long-term growth strategy.

The company said it expects to open 150 new stores this year, but could accelerate the plans if more sites become available.

Greggs will be opening 150 stores across the UK in 2023. (Image: PA)

Roisin Currie, who was appointed as Greggs chief executive last year, told the PA news agency she was pleased with the group’s progress when it came to opening new sites.

Ms Currie said: “The opening strategy is going to plan and the new location in Cornwall is a key part of that.

“Obviously we are a brand that started from the North and the natural growth of the business from there means there are some parts of the country, such as in Cornwall and the South West, where we see more scope to open sites.”

Greggs stores opening in 2023

Here are all the locations in the UK, according to Time Out, that will see new Greggs stores opening in 2023:

Ulverston, Cumbria (drive-thru) - OPEN;

Bristol Gallagher (drive-thru) - OPEN;

Sittingbourne, Kent (drive-thru) - OPEN;

U2 Enterprise Park, Saltash, Cornwall - OPEN;

Canary Wharf Station, London;

Primark Tasty Café, Newcastle;

Shepherd’s Bush Station, London;

Gatwick Airport South Terminal, London;

Glasgow Airport;

Edinburgh Castle Street;

Spennymoor, County Durham;

Cardiff Park House.

These are the only location known to date but more will be revealed as Greggs plans to open 150 in total by the end of the year.