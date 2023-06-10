"D.E.S. Fight Night - fight for our angels" will take place at The Neon in Clarence Place tonight. Doors will open at 7pm and the first bout will start at 8pm.

The money will go to the families of Eve Smith, Darcy Ross, and Sophie Russon.

Ms Smith and Ms Ross, both 21, were found dead at the scene of a crash, off the roundabout in St Mellons, in the early hours of Monday, March 6.

Inside the charity boxing event (Image: Newsquest)

Ms Russon, 20, was seriously injured in the crash and spent several weeks in hospital, receiving treatment.

The Argus visited the Neon ahead of the boxing match - inside is a sea of pink and white.

On every table there are leaflets with Ms Ross, Ms Smith and Ms Russon’s pictures on with pink bouquets of flowers, with the boxing ring to take centre place on the stage.

A sneak peak inside (Image: Newsquest)

“We all know the family, and everybody has got involved in selling tickets, raffles and helping set up the event,” said organiser Mark Brogan.

“I think it’s the biggest charity boxing event in Wales as 1,000 people are expected to attend, it’s a sellout.

Outside the Neon (Image: Newsquest)

“We have worked day and night over the last week trying to get the place ready.

“I am nervous and excited, it’s a mixture, in two months the boxers have trained to get ready for tonight.

“We are live-streaming the event so people at home can watch it.”

Mr Brogan is a close friend of Ms Ross' father, who asked him to organise the event , and thanked his wife for all her help.

(L-R) Darcy Ross, Eve Smith and Sophie Russon (Image: UGC)

The sell out boxing event will feature three two-minute rounds and 12 bouts. Both men and women will fight, and all fighters taking part are from Newport.

Doors open at 7pm and ticket information can be found online at www.facebook.com/kpboxing

Two Cardiff men were also part of the group involved in the fatal crash. Rafel Jeanne, 24, was found dead at the scene, and Shane Loughlin, 32, was injured.

Joel Lia, 27, was dropped off a short time before the fatal crash.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while disqualified on the M4 at around 10pm on Friday, March 3.

He has been bailed pending further inquiries.