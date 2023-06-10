MP NIGEL Adams has become the third Conservative politician to step down with "immediate effect" following Boris Johnson's and Nadine Dorries' resignations yesterday (Friday, June 9).
Mr Adams, who was the MP Selby and Ainsty, previously said he would quit at the next general election.
In a tweet, Mr Adams said: “Yesterday, Selby Conservatives selected an excellent new parliamentary candidate.
“I’ve today informed the chief whip that I will be standing down as a Member of Parliament with immediate effect.
Mr Adams and Ms Dorries had been tipped for peerages in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours but neither featured in Friday’s published list.
While the Tories enjoy a comfortable 20,000 majority in Selby and Ainsty, Mr Adams’ decision to exit immediately rather than wait until the next election means the party will face by-elections on three fronts.
Why did Boris Johnson step down as an MP?
Mr Johnson sensationally quit Westminster on Friday as he launched a fierce attack on the Commons Privileges Committee investigation into whether he misled MPs with his assurances over parties held in Downing Street during coronavirus lockdowns.
In a 1,000-word statement, he said the seven-person panel, which is chaired by veteran Labour MP Harriet Harman but has a Conservative majority, was on a “witch hunt” and compared it with a “kangaroo court”.
He added that he was “bewildered and appalled” at being “forced out, anti-democratically” by the committee.
Additionally, denied lying to MPs and said he “corrected the record as soon as possible” after receiving information about lockdown gatherings in No 10.
