Mr Adams, who was the MP Selby and Ainsty, previously said he would quit at the next general election.

In a tweet, Mr Adams said: “Yesterday, Selby Conservatives selected an excellent new parliamentary candidate.

“I’ve today informed the chief whip that I will be standing down as a Member of Parliament with immediate effect.

1/2 — Nigel Adams MP 🇬🇧 (@nadams) June 10, 2023

“It has been an honour to represent the area where I was raised (and) educated.”

Mr Adams and Ms Dorries had been tipped for peerages in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours but neither featured in Friday’s published list.

While the Tories enjoy a comfortable 20,000 majority in Selby and Ainsty, Mr Adams’ decision to exit immediately rather than wait until the next election means the party will face by-elections on three fronts.

Why did Boris Johnson step down as an MP?





Mr Johnson sensationally quit Westminster on Friday as he launched a fierce attack on the Commons Privileges Committee investigation into whether he misled MPs with his assurances over parties held in Downing Street during coronavirus lockdowns.

In a 1,000-word statement, he said the seven-person panel, which is chaired by veteran Labour MP Harriet Harman but has a Conservative majority, was on a “witch hunt” and compared it with a “kangaroo court”.

He added that he was “bewildered and appalled” at being “forced out, anti-democratically” by the committee.

Additionally, denied lying to MPs and said he “corrected the record as soon as possible” after receiving information about lockdown gatherings in No 10.