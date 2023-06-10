She was among four children, aged between 22 months and three years old, and two adults who were attacked by a 31-year-old Syrian national on Thursday (June 8).

Lead prosecutor, Line Bonnet-Mathis, confirmed the victims are no longer in life-threatening condition.

Ms Bonnet-Mathis also stated that French judges have preliminary charged a man with attempted murder following the attack, the Evening Standard reported.

Line Bonnet-Mathis confirmed that a man has been preliminarily charged with attempted murder (Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

The British girl who had been visiting the area with her parents will be able to leave a hospital in Grenoble within days, officials said today.

According to details from French prosecutors, the British girl suffered a single stab wound but her condition was never “vital”.

It came after French President Emmanuel Macron met the girl in hospital on Friday (June 9), saying afterwards that she was awake and “watching television”.

How did the incident occur?





The incident occurred at a lakeside park in Annecy, south-east France on Thursday, when a man began attacking children.

Witnesses said the knifeman shouted “in the name of Jesus Christ” as he launched the attack, including stabbing a child in a pushchair repeatedly as bystanders screamed for help.

A video shared on social media showed the man being pinned up on a wall by police officers.

French Presidency Emmanuel Macron called the incident a 'barbarous' act (Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

It also showed terrified parents running from the playground and screaming "run, run".

Hundreds of tearful wellwishers continued to visit the park on Saturday, where a sea of flowers, teddy bears and written messages were laid.

Mr Macron and his wife, Brigitte, visited the British child and other victims in hospital on Friday before travelling to the lakeside town where the attack took place.

He said: “Attacking children is the most barbarous of acts and I think that is what has shocked us.”