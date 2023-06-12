A teenager from Blaenavon has been crowned the new 63kg British Boxing champion and has his eyes on becoming the best in the world.
Kai Powell, a pupil at Abersychan Comp, started boxing when he was just seven years old and “has never looked back since.”
The 15-year-old, who trains with Pontypool ABC Club, was crowned the new 63kg British champion at the British Championships on June 4 in Scotland.
Mum Teresa Powell said boxing is Kai’s “absolute world.”
Ms Powell said: “Kai started boxing at the age of 7 he mentioned to his dad Brian about giving boxing a go and he’s never looked back.
“Boxing is his absolute world and he is undoubtedly looking to be world champion one day.
“He trains 6 days a week which he loves and he doesn't show any nerves.
“Kai says he just wants to get in the ring and get the job done.
“Pontypool ABC Club has put so much work in with Kai, he’s a fantastic boxer.”
Impressively Kai won the Welsh Vest at a boxing event held in Sophia Gardens in Cardiff and travelled to Benidorm, Spain to compete in the Boxam Tournament and came away with the gold medal and belt.
