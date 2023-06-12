Kai Powell, a pupil at Abersychan Comp, started boxing when he was just seven years old and “has never looked back since.”

The 15-year-old, who trains with Pontypool ABC Club, was crowned the new 63kg British champion at the British Championships on June 4 in Scotland.

Kai Powell has his eyes on becoming the best in the world (Image: Teresa Powell)

Mum Teresa Powell said boxing is Kai’s “absolute world.”

Ms Powell said: “Kai started boxing at the age of 7 he mentioned to his dad Brian about giving boxing a go and he’s never looked back.

“Boxing is his absolute world and he is undoubtedly looking to be world champion one day.

“He trains 6 days a week which he loves and he doesn't show any nerves.

Kai's older brother Ian with his son Leo, Kai, dad Brian and grandsons Oscar and Lucas (Image: Teresa Powell)

“Kai says he just wants to get in the ring and get the job done.

“Pontypool ABC Club has put so much work in with Kai, he’s a fantastic boxer.”

Impressively Kai won the Welsh Vest at a boxing event held in Sophia Gardens in Cardiff and travelled to Benidorm, Spain to compete in the Boxam Tournament and came away with the gold medal and belt.