'D.E.S. Fight Night – fight for our angels' took place at the Neon in Clarence Place last night, with more than 1,000 people in attendence.

Organiser Mark Brogan told the Argus that the fight is to become an annual event to support the families of Eve Smith, Darcy Ross and Sophie Russon.

Tributes to Darcy ross and Eve Smith who died in the crash (Image: Kate Porter)

Ms Smith and Ms Ross, both 21, were found dead at the scene of a crash, off the roundabout in St Mellons, in the early hours of Monday, March 6.

Ms Russon, 20, was seriously injured in the crash and spent several weeks in hospital, receiving treatment.

Mr Brogan said: “We are going to do a D.E.S remembrance fight every year at the Neon.

“I don’t think these girls should be forgotten and we won’t let them be forgotten.

Inside last night's boxing match (Image: Shereen Williams)

“Every year we will hold the event for a different charity of the family’s choice.”

“So far 28,000 has been raised and it is still going up, we all know the family, and everyone got involved to help.

“I think it was the biggest charity boxing event in Wales as 1,000 attended, it was a sellout.”

The organisers and boxers (Image: Michael Wheatle)

The Argus attended the Neon hours before the boxing match- inside was a sea of pink and white.

On every table there were leaflets with Ms Ross, Ms Smith and Ms Russon’s pictures on with pink bouquets of flowers, the boxing took centre place on the stage.

Everyone at the boxing match wore pink tops with pictures of the girls faces on which were in a love heart.

Behind the boxing ring featured a projector, again with images of the girls, that read: ‘We are proudly presenting Newport’s biggest charity boxing event for our beautiful Darcy, Eve and Sophie.’

Centre pieces for the tables (Image: Kate Porter)

“There was three two-minute rounds and 12 bouts. All the people who boxed are from Newport, more girls took part than guys,” said Mr Brogan.

“Without my missus and the boxers who took part there would have been no show. Kate Porter did everything organisation wise.

“We re-did the sound system and worked day and night to get the event ready.”

The boxing match was live streamed to allow people at home to watch the fight.

All the money raised will go towards the families of the girls (Image: Shereen Williams)

Fellow organiser Kate Porter took to Facebook to thank everyone for their support, adding that it was a “beautiful moment seeing everyone in Newport get together for our girls Darcy, Eve and Sophie” and the public had made “them proud.”

The Neon was a sea of pink and white (Image: Newsquest)

Two Cardiff men were also part of the group involved in the fatal crash. Rafel Jeanne, 24, was found dead at the scene, and Shane Loughlin, 32, was injured.

Joel Lia, 27, was dropped off a short time before the fatal crash.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while disqualified on the M4 at around 10pm on Friday, March 3.

He has been bailed pending further inquiries.