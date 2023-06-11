Police Scotland have confirmed a 52-year-old woman is in custody and is being questioned by detectives in relation to the probe.

A police statement reads: "A 52-year-old woman has today, Sunday, 11 June, 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

"The woman is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

Update on investigation into Scottish National Party funding and finances.



More: https://t.co/0zR05TnK4o pic.twitter.com/WNA9OTJX3Q — Police Scotland (@PoliceScotland) June 11, 2023

"A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

"The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.

"As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further."

Sturgeon is Scotland's longest-serving first minister having held the position for eight years prior to quitting in February.

On April 5, officers searched Sturgeon's home and the party headquarters in Edinburgh as part of their investigation.

Sturgeon's husband and former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell was arrested at the time and released without charge.

Former SNP treasurer Colin Beattie was arrested almost two weeks later and also released without charge.

A luxury motorhome was additionally seized by police from outside the home of Murrell's mother in Dunfermline.

The investigation – dubbed Operation Branchform – began in 2021 and is looking at how more than £600,000 that was donated to the SNP by activists has been spent.

An SNP spokesperson said: "These issues are subject to a live police investigation.

"The SNP have been cooperating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so however it is not appropriate to publicly address any issues while that investigation is ongoing."