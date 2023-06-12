Claire Foy played the monarch in the first two seasons of the show, followed by Olivia Colman in the third and fourth seasons, and Imelda Staunton in the fifth season.

The show has followed the reign of Queen Elizabeth throughout her reign, with the main cast rotating every couple of seasons to age the characters up.

With the sixth season set to be the final one, it is reported by The Sun that producers have decided to bring back Foy and Colman alongside Staunton.

Claire Foy played the Queen in the first two seasons of The Crown (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

Additionally, it says that a brand new actress, Viola Prettejohn, will join the cast to play the younger Elizabeth, when still a princess, during World War II.

How will the actors be used in the final season of The Crown?





The Sun reports the idea to bring back all the actresses to play the Queen may have been brought up around the time of the monarch's passing in September last year.

A source for the newspaper said: "Netflix are playing a clever hand with these four queens, bringing the story of Her Majesty to a sensational end after telling virtually all of her life story over 60 episodes.

“It also indicates the respect and affection which the creators have for the late monarch, even though they might not feel the same way about the royals as an institution.

"The idea would most likely have been devised last year, around the time that the Queen passed away, as a way of paying tribute to her.

“Getting the actresses together was no mean feat as both Claire and Olivia went on to bigger things after making The Crown and have packed schedules.”

The sixth season of the The Crown is set to air at some point in late 2023.