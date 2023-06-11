The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunder for today from midday to 9pm for Wales, Northern Ireland and most of western and central England and Scotland.

While temperatures will again reach around 30C in some areas of the UK, others could experience heavy downpours, thunder and hail.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders, said: “The heat will last for a few more days at least, Sunday will see 30°C again in parts of southern UK and the risk of thunderstorms also spreads more widely across the UK – particularly western and central areas – with heavy downpours again brining the risk of thunder, hail and gusty winds.

"As well as higher daytime temperatures, overnight temperatures will also climb with some locations not getting below the mid-teens °C overnight.”

Yellow Weather Warnings have been issued for thunderstorms for the weekend, as a plume of warm air will raise temperatures and increase the risk of thundery showers.



As the UK braces for more thunderstorms, here is a list of all you need to know when it comes to lightning strikes.

What is the chance of getting struck by lightning?





The Met Office said it is estimated a lightning strike hits somewhere on the Earth's surface approximately 44 times every second, a total of nearly 1.4 billion lightning strikes every year.

But, according to the British Medical Journal, the odds of being struck by lightning are around one in 10 million.

Weather and Radar added in the 29 years from 1987 to 2016 a total of 58 people were both struck and killed by lightning in the UK.

Can lightning strike a house?





Yes, lightning can strike a house.

The Met Office said lightning strikes "the best conductor on the ground" whether it has been struck before or not.

It added: "There are many myths surrounding lightning - such as lightning never strikes the same place twice or it always strikes the tallest object. Both are false."

What happens if lightning strikes a car?





Director of Select Car Leasing, Mark Tongue, in the Watford Observer, said: “Many people believe that they are safe inside their car if it is struck by lightning because the tyres are made of rubber, but this is not actually true.

“If a car is struck by lightning, what happens is that the metal structure acts like a Faraday cage. This means the electricity is sent around the outside of the car and whatever is inside will remain unharmed.

“But if you are driving a convertible or soft top, even if you have the roof up you don’t have a complete metal structure surrounding you – and that means you could be in trouble.”

If you are driving in a thunderstorm The Met Office outlines a few things to consider:

Wind up the windows and stay inside your car.

Avoid soft-top convertibles, with their fabric roofs - they are most at risk and could catch fire if struck by lightning

Be aware that current can travel through other parts of many modern cars, including GPS and radio systems. Cars with metal interior handles, foot pedals and steering wheels can also carry current

Cars can be damaged both internally and externally by lightning strikes

Give vulnerable road users including cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians more room than usual.

Keep your speed down.

Tips for staying safe during a thunderstorm

The Met Office has outlined a number of things you can do before, during and after a thunderstorm to make sure you remain safe:

Before

Unplug any non-essential appliances (if not already using a surge protector)

Seek shelter

During

Avoid using the landline, unless in an emergency

If outside avoid water and find a low-lying open place that is a safe distance from trees, poles or metal objects

Avoid activities such as golf, rod fishing or boating on a lake

Be aware of metal objects that can conduct or attract lightning

After

Avoid downed power lines or broken cables

Lightning strike map for the UK

With thunderstorms likely across the UK this afternoon, many people across the country will be wanting to keep an eye on any lightning strikes near them.

There are a number of websites online that can help you live track lightning strikes and thunderstorms.

