Armed police have swooped in on a house in Newport.
A large emergency presence was spotted at Countybella Gardens in the Pill area of Newport at around 6:30pm this evening.
The Argus attended as officers surrounded the home.
The police were seen pointing their weapons at the home and searching through boxes outside.
Two police vans and two police cars were at the scene.
It is unknown at this time what has caused the large emergency presence.
