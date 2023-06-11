A large emergency presence was spotted at Countybella Gardens in the Pill area of Newport at around 6:30pm this evening.

Armed police in Newport (Image: Newsquest)

The Argus attended as officers surrounded the home.

The police were seen pointing their weapons at the home and searching through boxes outside.

Gwent police officers at the scene (Image: Newsquest)

Two police vans and two police cars were at the scene.

It is unknown at this time what has caused the large emergency presence.