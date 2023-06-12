The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, covering all of South East Wales.

The warning will be in force from midday until 9pm.

A separate weather warning for rain is in effect until 9am today.

The Met Office warns that conditions this afternoon and evening could include "flooding of homes and businesses... with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds".

For drivers, "spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures".

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services," the Met Office added.

"Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

"Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life."