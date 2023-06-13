CAI TURNER, 22, of Roman Reach, Caerleon, Newport was sentenced to a community order after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis on May 7.

He must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, was banned from driving for 30 months and has to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

LOUIS JAMES CUTHBERT, 27, of Collingwood Crescent, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW BELLAMY, 47, of Gibbs Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 57mph in 50mph zone on the M4 between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on February 7.

He must pay £393 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SIMONE ALBORIONO, 41, of Powell’s Place, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 57mph in 50mph zone on the M4 between Junction 23a and Junction 25 on December 4, 2022.

He must pay £262 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LAURA HOWE, 40, of Llangynidr Road, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale must pay £767 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4042 in Cwmbran on November 11, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CARL ILES, 48, of Coniston Close, Newport was banned from driving for 22 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Caerleon Road on June 6.

He was fined £600 and must pay £85 costs.

MORGAN SULLIVAN, 42, of Maes Y Felin, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted two counts of assault by beating in Blaenavon on July 10, 2022 and September 9, 2022.

He must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £620 costs and a £114 surcharge.

TANYA STOITSOVA DALGARSKA, 27, of Brynglas Road, Newport must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 62mph in a 50mph zone on the A472 in Pontypool on January 9.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MATTHEW THORPE, 44, of Aran Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran must pay £160 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with the requirement of a community order made on April 5 by failing to attend appointments.