The local authority, which is sponsoring the Primary School of the Year category says education is at the "heart of its priorities".

Cllr Carol Andrews, Cabinet Member for Education & Communities, said: "Education is at the heart of our priorities and the council and its schools are on an ambitious journey and pursuing excellence together.

“We aim to secure the best life chances for every one of our learners through high quality teaching, learning and leadership across our impressive 21st century school settings.

"Excellence requires every part of a system to work in harmony. Over the last few years, we have worked exceptionally hard with our schools and our partners to create and embed the ethos of Team Caerphilly in everything we do.

"The relationships that have been built and nurtured during that time have brought about a togetherness, a collective pride and a determination to overcome whatever obstacles may emerge.

"The South Wales Schools and Education Awards 2023 give parents, pupils and schools the opportunity to celebrate the excellent work that goes on in schools across the county borough.

"I’d like to congratulate and wish the best of luck to all of our schools and teaching staff that have been shortlisted for the South Wales Schools and Education Awards 2023/24."

Cllr Andrews said: "I’ve always enjoyed learning and imparting knowledge to others. As a nurse it was always stressed to us the importance of research and keeping abreast of medical changes as knowledge of conditions improved and progressed and I’ve always applied to this to all areas of my life.

"I’ve also worked in a school, have been a governor of several schools and now as cabinet member for education I believe that a high quality curriculum is important to give our young people the tools for life and the drive for lifelong learning."