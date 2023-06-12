The incident happened in Windsor Road, Six Bells, Abertillery, on the evening of Sunday, April 7.

Officers from Gwent Police believe the fire was deliberate and launched a public appeal for witnesses to come forward.

But one month on, the force is yet to make any arrests over the incident.

Firefighters spent around an hour tackling the blaze after being called to the scene shortly before 11pm.

Firefighters tackling the lorry fire in Six Bells, Abertillery. (Image: Lorna Mears)

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said a "flatbed lorry was completely destroyed by the fire".

Police enquiries are "ongoing" and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

"Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300147850," the spokesperson for Gwent Police said.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously with details on 0800 555 111."